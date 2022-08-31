Watch CBS News
2 men found shot multiple times inside Kensington home, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two victims are in critical condition after they were shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Wednesday morning. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Clementine Street, which is just blocks away from an overnight triple shooting outside a Kensington elementary school.

Police found two men inside a house shot multiple times at around 3:45 a.m.

Police tell Eyewitness News that the house is often used to buy and sell drugs.

