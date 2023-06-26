More than $1 million in drugs, 2 dozen guns seized in Kensington

More than $1 million in drugs seized in Kensington three-day operation

More than $1 million in drugs seized in Kensington three-day operation

More than $1 million in drugs seized in Kensington three-day operation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than $1 million dollars in drugs and two dozen guns will not make it to the streets of Kensington.

The seizure was part of a three-day operation to help improve public safety and take back our streets.

Below is just a look at just some of the 27 guns Philadelphia police seized during an intense three-day operation in Kensington last week. Now, detectives are investigating whether the guns were used in violent crimes.

"The confiscation of firearms and narcotics during this operation underscore our unwavering stance against those who seek to harm our residents and jeopardize public safety," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Officers also recovered more than 60 pounds of drugs like heroin and fentanyl with a street value of about $1.4 million.

"What is happening in Kensington is unacceptable," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Kenney says city police worked with the state attorney general's office, the FBI, the DEA, the District Attorney's Office and others in the investigation.

"Without our federal partners, on every level, we would be a lot less off than we are," Kenney said.

"They need to do more," a woman said.

Those who live in Kensington want to see the police work continue.

"I'm glad they do that but still, the problem is still there," said the woman, adding she doesn't feel safe driving through Kensington Avenue.

"I don't take my kids through there. it's too much people sticking themselves out in public you can see them," she added.

Police pledge they'll continue to clean up Kensington, which has been called one of America's largest open-air drug markets for years.

"I was the police captain there for several years, so I can tell you the officers there work very, very hard. But it's a lot. So help like this is always welcomed," Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said.

On top of the guns and drugs seized in the operation, police also recovered $100,000 in cash.