Man dead, woman injured after double shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood: police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man died and a woman was injured after a double shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to 1800 East Lippincott Street a little before 3:30 p.m. and said a 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 23-year-old woman had a graze wound to her left arm.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital by police and they said he succumbed to his injuries around 3:41 p.m.

The woman was also taken to Temple University Hospital and is expected to be OK.

There are no arrests at this time and no weapons were recovered.

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC-affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment, and feel good stories in the Philadelphia area.

First published on March 16, 2024 / 8:06 PM EDT

