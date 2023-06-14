The Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival to be held Sunday

The Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival to be held In West Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival to be held In West Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival to be held In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - This weekend, the city of brotherly love will celebrate freedom. The Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival will take place in West Philadelphia.

Friday, June 16th, the Pennsylvania Juneteenth Initiative will host the Juneteenth "Honoring the Ancestors" breakfast.

During the event, members will honor the late CBS3 legend and broadcasting pioneer Trudy Haynes and the late La Deva Davis who was a beloved faculty member at the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts. This is a private event just for sponsors.

The Juneteenth Parade and Festival will be held this Sunday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

"Huge parade, nine exciting floats, we've got a special performance from The Lion King, and the students from CAPA will be performing as well. On the main stage, we've got Fat Man Scoop, Lil' Mol, and Cupid," said Gary Shepherd, the President and CEO of 3rd Floor Media LLC.

The parade starts at N. 52nd Street and Parkside Avenue, and runs down 52nd Street, all the way to Malcolm X Park.

The festival will follow and run until 8 p.m.