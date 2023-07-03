Philadelphia's July 4th parade going horseless: E-carriage to debut Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An electric horseless carriage is ready to make its Philadelphia debut on the Fourth of July. The new e-carriage will be featured in the city's July 4th parade Tuesday.

It's a battery-powered vehicle and resembles a traditional horse-drawn carriage but without a horse.

"This has been several years now in the making," Janet White, director of Carriage Horse Freedom, said. "It's all about helping the animals, trying to provide a viable alternative to the horse-drawn carriages because there are many problems associated with that practice."

The e-carriage has been named Caroline in honor of the Women's Animal Center's founder, Caroline Earle White, who was an advocate for Philadelphia's stray and abandoned animals.