Philadelphia's July 4th parade going horseless: E-carriage to debut Tuesday

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An electric horseless carriage is ready to make its Philadelphia debut on the Fourth of July. The new e-carriage will be featured in the city's July 4th parade Tuesday.

It's a battery-powered vehicle and resembles a traditional horse-drawn carriage but without a horse.

"This has been several years now in the making," Janet White, director of Carriage Horse Freedom, said. "It's all about helping the animals, trying to provide a viable alternative to the horse-drawn carriages because there are many problems associated with that practice."

The e-carriage has been named Caroline in honor of the Women's Animal Center's founder, Caroline Earle White, who was an advocate for Philadelphia's stray and abandoned animals.

First published on July 3, 2023 / 12:47 PM

