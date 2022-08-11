Philadelphia International among worst airports in country for flight cancelations

Philadelphia International among worst airports in country for flight cancelations

Philadelphia International among worst airports in country for flight cancelations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've been telling you for weeks about the travel chaos caused by cancellations at airports across the country.

Philadelphia is tied for the sixth-worst number of flights canceled over the last few months. Almost 4% of flights here have been canceled since Memorial Day Weekend.

That's according to a new report from air passenger rights company AirHelp.

New York's LaGuardia Airport was the worst in the country with 7.7% cancelations.

So when is the worst time to fly?

The most cancelations happen on Fridays, Thursdays and Wednesdays. Tuesday has the least cancelations.