Watch CBS News
Travel

Philadelphia International among worst airports in country for flight cancelations

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia International among worst airports in country for flight cancelations
Philadelphia International among worst airports in country for flight cancelations 00:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've been telling you for weeks about the travel chaos caused by cancellations at airports across the country.

Philadelphia is tied for the sixth-worst number of flights canceled over the last few months. Almost 4% of flights here have been canceled since Memorial Day Weekend.

That's according to a new report from air passenger rights company AirHelp.

New York's LaGuardia Airport was the worst in the country with 7.7% cancelations. 

So when is the worst time to fly?

The most cancelations happen on Fridays, Thursdays and Wednesdays. Tuesday has the least cancelations.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 6:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.