Philadelphia International Airport adds new food options

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia International Airport is adding new food options for passengers. The airport has already added nearly a dozen new eateries and retailers this year.

Several more are coming, including Qdoba and Sbarro, by the end of the year.

Officials say they surveyed passengers about the kind of dining options they want to see at the airport.

"We are looking to them to provide information on what they want to do and what they want at the airport," PHL Director of Marketing and Branding Megan O'Connell said. "Whereas, you know, a long time ago it was, 'hey, we just have a specific food and beverage and gift coffee.' We're looking to them to come up with unique concepts and tell us what they're looking for so we can provide the best passenger experience possible."

The airport says many of the new eateries and retailers are minority-owned businesses.

The airport says many of the new eateries and retailers are minority-owned businesses.


