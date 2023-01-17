Philadelphia ice cream shop has sweet treat for Eagles fans

CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) - Eagles fever is on the rise and starting Wednesday a brand new frozen treat will be touching down at a local creamery that's pretty cool.

Instead of swirls, Owowcow Creamery in Chalfont is throwing Eagles fans spirals of sweet ice cream footballs in honor of the Birds flying into playoffs.

"We all have that playoff fever that everyone else is getting too," said executive chef Ali Rizzo.

These palm-sized plays on pigskins were inspired by the moments she would watch football with her family.

Chef Rizzo describes the inspiration in her creations. "We were talking about fun things to do to celebrate how amazing the Eagles have been doing and I'm thinking back to my dad and him watching it, and me being like 'I'm going to make the most amazing spread!' What would we want to do for football food?"

Since Rizzo recognizes that Philly has the best food, signature Philly flavors were spread on thick in every layer.

"It's enrobed in this beautiful, rich dark chocolate. Underneath you have this beautiful creamy sweet honey cream ice cream using local apiaries. We have the dark chocolate fudge that we make with that Dock Street Brewery beer. It is so incredibly amazing. Then at the bottom just when you think that it's all done, you have this soft pretzel cookie dough that is just absolutely salty, sweet out of this world!" Rizzo describes.

But if you want to go out and snag one for yourself, you've got to catch them while you can!

"Every time the Eagles play, as long as they win, we're going to keep making these. So, if you're missing the first time, you're going to have another chance. And if they get into the Super Bowl, we're going to start dipping them in gold. We're going to go for the gold. We're going to put all proceeds to the Eagles Charitable Fund," said Rizzo.

Starting Wednesday they'll be available at all five of Owowcow locations and on DoorDash. But Eagles fans don't wait for the win on Sunday, your time to score is now!