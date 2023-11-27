2 children inside stolen car found safe in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two children were found safely after they were inside a stolen car in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Monday, according to police.
Police say it happened on the 4000 block of North 12th Street in Hunting Park at around 4 p.m.
The children were located a couple of blocks away from the scene at 10th and Luzerne streets.
Police say the car and the driver are still at large at this time.
