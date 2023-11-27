Watch CBS News
2 children inside stolen car found safe in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section: police

By Jessica MacAulay, Ben Payne

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two children were found safely after they were inside a stolen car in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Monday, according to police.  

Police say it happened on the 4000 block of North 12th Street in Hunting Park at around 4 p.m.

The children were located a couple of blocks away from the scene at 10th and Luzerne streets. 

Police say the car and the driver are still at large at this time. 

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is an associate digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 4:42 PM EST

