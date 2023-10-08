Police: Hunting Park double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is dead, another in critical condition after a double shooting in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood.

It's unclear what led to the shooting which happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the 3900 block of North 6th Street.

Police say the first man was shot multiple times in the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by police where he was pronounced dead just after 2:45 a.m.

The second man was shot four times and taken to Temple Hospital by a private vehicle. Police say he is in stable critical condition.

No arrests were made.