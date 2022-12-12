House fire in Brewerytown leaves 1 person dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person is dead after a house fire in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia on Monday morning, CBS3 has confirmed. The fire happened along the 2400 block of Seybert Street around 4 a.m.

Crews quickly got the flames under control, but they were not able to save the victim who was trapped inside the home.

So far, fire officials have not identified the victim and there is no immediate word on a cause for the fire.