Watch CBS News
Local News

House fire in Brewerytown leaves 1 person dead

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person is dead after a house fire in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia on Monday morning, CBS3 has confirmed. The fire happened along the 2400 block of Seybert Street around 4 a.m.

Crews quickly got the flames under control, but they were not able to save the victim who was trapped inside the home.

So far, fire officials have not identified the victim and there is no immediate word on a cause for the fire.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 5:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.