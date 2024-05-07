Police searching for minivan that struck 3 pedestrians, fled scene in Philadelphia

10-year-old hit, killed by car in Delaware; fish hooks found in dog treats | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for a minivan in a hit-and-run crash that injured three people in North Philadelphia on Monday night.

The group was hit just after 9 p.m. on Venango Street just west of B Street, south of St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

Police said a dark blue minivan with red and white logos on the side was traveling southbound on B Street when it went around a stopped vehicle and hit three people who were crossing the street.

One of the people hit, a 56-year-old woman, suffered head trauma and internal injuries. She was hospitalized in critical condition. A 59-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were taken to the Temple University Hospital with wrist injuries.

Philadelphia Police

The vehicle was traveling at a high speed when it struck the group, Philadelphia Police Capt. Robert Heinzeroth, commanding officer of the Crash Investigation Division, told reporters.

"The vehicle was going much faster than any vehicle should be going in a residential area like that," he said.

The department's Crash Investigation Division released photos of the van from surveillance video in the area.

"We'd like them to turn themselves in, the sooner, the better...in the absence of that we would love the public's assistance," Heinzeroth said.

Heinzeroth said the markings on the van are pretty unique and he thinks someone might recognize them.

Philadelphia police are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact them at 215-686-3180.