Watch CBS News
Local News

SUV sought in Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run that hospitalized 69-year-old: police

By Tom Ignudo, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

SUV driver wanted in Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run crash from Sunday night: police
SUV driver wanted in Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run crash from Sunday night: police 00:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for an SUV wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia over the weekend. 

The incident happened at a church on Knights Road just after 8 p.m. on Sunday. 

Police said the driver in an SUV struck a 69-year-old woman walking down the road with their vehicle and fled the scene while pulling out of the parking lot at Our Lady of Calvary Catholic Church.

Police said the SUV went down Knights Road to Red Lion Road after fleeing the scene.  

snapshot-6.jpg

The 69-year-old was placed in critical condition at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, according to police. 

If you recognize the SUV, you're urged to contact police.  

First published on November 28, 2023 / 10:49 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.