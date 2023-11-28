SUV sought in Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run that hospitalized 69-year-old: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for an SUV wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia over the weekend.

The incident happened at a church on Knights Road just after 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said the driver in an SUV struck a 69-year-old woman walking down the road with their vehicle and fled the scene while pulling out of the parking lot at Our Lady of Calvary Catholic Church.

Police said the SUV went down Knights Road to Red Lion Road after fleeing the scene.

The 69-year-old was placed in critical condition at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, according to police.

If you recognize the SUV, you're urged to contact police.