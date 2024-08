JD Vance in Philadelphia to discuss economy; 3 men wanted in Mayfair robbery | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two women on a dirtbike were struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Monday night, police said.

The hit-and-run happened on Kensington and Castor avenues at around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

Both women were taken to the hospital, including one in critical condition, police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.