Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman struck and killed by pickup truck in Philadelphia hit-and-run

By Joe Brandt, Kim Hudson

/ CBS Philadelphia

Woman struck, killed in hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia
Woman struck, killed in hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia 01:29

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck early Thursday morning and the driver fled the scene, Philadelphia police said.

Now officers are looking for a gray pickup and trying to get surveillance footage that could provide a better description of the vehicle.

Police responded to the fatal hit-and-run call around 3:30 a.m. on Front Street above Hunting Park Avenue.

Fire department paramedics and police officers found a 24-year-old woman in the street with chest injuries. CPR was administered on the scene before the woman was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:23 a.m.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said before the crash, the victim was in a vehicle with two other women driving south on Front Street.

"For some reason, the vehicle that the victim was in, the vehicle pulled over, and the 24-year-old female got out of the vehicle. And that's when a pickup truck, just described as a gray pickup truck traveling south on Front Street, struck this female," Small said.

The area where the crash occurred is between a U.S. Post Office and the Greenmount Cemetery. But businesses up or down the block may have surveillance cameras that showed the truck, Small said.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.