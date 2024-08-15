Woman struck and killed by pickup truck in Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck early Thursday morning and the driver fled the scene, Philadelphia police said.

Now officers are looking for a gray pickup and trying to get surveillance footage that could provide a better description of the vehicle.

Police responded to the fatal hit-and-run call around 3:30 a.m. on Front Street above Hunting Park Avenue.

Fire department paramedics and police officers found a 24-year-old woman in the street with chest injuries. CPR was administered on the scene before the woman was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:23 a.m.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said before the crash, the victim was in a vehicle with two other women driving south on Front Street.

"For some reason, the vehicle that the victim was in, the vehicle pulled over, and the 24-year-old female got out of the vehicle. And that's when a pickup truck, just described as a gray pickup truck traveling south on Front Street, struck this female," Small said.

The area where the crash occurred is between a U.S. Post Office and the Greenmount Cemetery. But businesses up or down the block may have surveillance cameras that showed the truck, Small said.