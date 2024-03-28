Watch CBS News
Hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section leaves man dead: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section on Thursday night, police said. 

The hit-and-run happened on the 2900 block of Grays Ferry Avenue at around 10 p.m.

The man was taken to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 10:12 p.m., according to police. 

The make and model of the vehicle that struck the man is unclear at this time. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

First published on March 28, 2024 / 11:45 PM EDT

