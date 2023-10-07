Watch CBS News
High school football game in East Mount Airy canceled after unruly crowd, someone pepper sprayed: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A high school football game in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy neighborhood was canceled Friday night after a crowd became unruly and someone was pepper sprayed, police said.

There was a large crowd near 1100 East Sedgwick Street around 8:30 p.m. after a game between Northeast High School and Imhotep High School was canceled. Someone was pepper sprayed during the game and that caused things to get out of control.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia.

