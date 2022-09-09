Philadelphia Health Department looking for people interested in getting monkeypox vaccine
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia is trying to get the monkeypox vaccine to more people. The city's health department says it's getting more doses.
Now, it wants to hear from people who are interested in getting vaccinated.
There's a form you can fill out online. If you're eligible, the health department will contact you to set up an appointment.
