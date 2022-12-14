Philadelphia Health Department issues holiday safety guidance

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Health Department has issued a holiday safety guidance with surging flu and COVID cases in the city.

The official announcement will come at a press conference later this afternoon.

Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole is urging people to take more precautions to keep these surging infections from getting even worse.

CBS3 is told the situation is especially dangerous for high-risk groups and pediatric hospitals in the city are overwhelmed.

"Now we're seeing a huge increase in flu and that is a vaccine preventable illness again, affects kids affects older adults. It can lead to pneumonia. And we would really love to see that tamped down," Bettigole said.

"Either our pediatric ERs right now are struggling or overburdened, and what that looks like is if you take a young child to the ER who needs to be seen for an emergency, very long waits, over 12 hours sometimes," she added. "So we're really trying to do what we can to tamp down the spread of these respiratory bugs so everybody is safer. So our pediatric hospitals can do what they need to do. And especially thinking about with the holidays coming up that things could get worse."

Here are the specifics of Philly's holiday safety guidance:

Get your flu shot and COVID booster as soon as possible

Mask up in crowded indoor places

Stay home when sick, whether or not you test positive for COVID

Test for COVID before gatherings, especially if you'll be around those at high risk

If you have events planned throughout the holiday season, the health department suggests visiting senior loved ones prior to attending any large gatherings.