Artistic tribute for gun violence victims hangs at Einstein

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An artistic tribute to victims of gun violence in Philadelphia. Some of their portraits are now hanging at Einstein Medical Center.

It's something we don't get to see very often – the faces of the people killed in the epidemic of gun violence in Philadelphia. This project connects local artists with the families of lost loved ones to create a living memory.

He was looking at a bright future.

Jahsun, a football player, had been accepted into four colleges before he was shot during an argument. He was 18.

"I try not to let it feel hopeless," Laura Madeleine said.

Madeleine is the executive director of the Souls Shot Portrait Project, an exhibition of Philadelphia area gunshot victims by local artists.

"Artwork has a very special way to connect with people's hearts and minds and souls," Madeleine said.

And it gives the victims a special kind of eternity. People like Willie Mae and her grandson, Andre, were lost to gun violence.

And Tee Tee, who opened a salon at age 18, and Quadir, the aspiring musician, all gone too soon.

"It really helps the families that we work with to be heard to be seen," Madeleine said.

The exhibit is on display at Einstein Medical Center. The North Philadelphia hospital is barraged with gunshot victims

"It's a brightness to a very dark time," Dr. Alexi Bloom said. "It's really nice to see faces and names and stories behind these patients."

Bloom is a trauma surgeon in the emergency department where the skyrocketing number of gunshot victims is taking a toll on the medical workers.

"I think a lot of heartbreak? It's hard not to be angry, especially with some of the younger patients that we see here," Bloom said.

The exhibit highlights artistic reminders of the lives lost, families shattered – the faces of gun violence

The exhibit at Einstein is open to the public at the main entrance.

Madeleine said in addition to helping families and memorializing the victims, she hopes it inspires people to take action against gun violence.

She has a variety of resources listed on the Souls Shot website.