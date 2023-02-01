Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia group holds 28-night violence prevention initiative

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Feb. 1 marks first night of 28-night gun violence prevention initiative in Philadelphia
Feb. 1 marks first night of 28-night gun violence prevention initiative in Philadelphia 00:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday marks the first night of a 28-night gun violence prevention initiative in Philadelphia.

The group Taylor Made Opportunities is working with local faith leaders every night in February.

Members will meet with residents throughout Nicetown, North Philadelphia and Northwest Philadelphia.

The goal is to connect people in need with resources, for employment and housing.

The initiative comes after more than 2,200 people were shot in each of the last three years in Philadelphia. In 2022, 2,273 people were shot in the city.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 9:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.