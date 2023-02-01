Philadelphia group holds 28-night violence prevention initiative

Feb. 1 marks first night of 28-night gun violence prevention initiative in Philadelphia

Feb. 1 marks first night of 28-night gun violence prevention initiative in Philadelphia

Feb. 1 marks first night of 28-night gun violence prevention initiative in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday marks the first night of a 28-night gun violence prevention initiative in Philadelphia.

The group Taylor Made Opportunities is working with local faith leaders every night in February.

Members will meet with residents throughout Nicetown, North Philadelphia and Northwest Philadelphia.

The goal is to connect people in need with resources, for employment and housing.

The initiative comes after more than 2,200 people were shot in each of the last three years in Philadelphia. In 2022, 2,273 people were shot in the city.