Philadelphia school placed on lockdown after shooting across the street

A school in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after a shooting outside.

Philadelphia police said a juvenile male was injured in the shooting near the corner of 32nd and Dickinson streets, close to Universal Alcorn Charter School.

The victim was shot in the stomach, police said. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after the shooting.

The victim's condition, age and identity weren't immediately available.

Police said another juvenile fled after the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.