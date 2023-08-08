Philadelphia giving final farewell to dancer O'Shae Sibley killed in NYC

Celebration of life for O'Shae Sibley to be held at The Met Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A final farewell is planned Tuesday for O'Shae Sibley, the former Philadanco! dancer who was killed late last month outside a Brooklyn gas station.

Mourners are gathering at The Met Philadelphia for a viewing followed by a celebration of life ceremony.

Family and friends of Sibley as well as those who simply heard about what happened to him expected to be here Tuesday.

From New York to here in his hometown of Philadelphia, people have been coming together asking for justice in Sibley's honor.

Authorities say Sibley was dancing and voguing with friends at a gas station in the Midwood section of Brooklyn when another group started taunting him, yelling homophobic slurs.

That verbal confrontation turned violent and the 28-year-old was stabbed and later died.

Police have since arrested a 17-year-old high school student on a hate-motivated murder charge.

Sibley was a beloved dancer who danced for Philadanco! here in Philadelphia before moving to New York. He was a student at the Ailey Extension of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York.

Activists say this should have never happened to him.

"Any human that enjoys something and they lose their life over it, we should put an emphasis on it," an activist said in New York after a gathering to mourn Sibley, held at the gas station where he was killed.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office also released a statement through their LGBTQ+ advisory committee:

"Bigotry and violence cannot be tolerated by law enforcement or government institutions anywhere. We join grieving members of the queer community across the nation in demanding swift and thorough justice for those responsible for O'Shae's death."