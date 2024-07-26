Friday in Philadelphia region will be sunny with seasonably mild temps, setting up beautiful weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, we did it! We made it through the excessively muggy stretch and now Mother Nature will reward the Delaware Valley with sunshine, low humidity and seasonably mild temps.

It really is looking gorgeous this weekend, perhaps a bit warm on Sunday, but great for spending some time outside near or in the water. No storms in sight, just be sure you lather on the sunscreen.

Clouds will thicken a little early next week, with temps near 90 on Monday and humidity beginning to creep up.

We'll be dry through then, with our next chance of showers arriving on Tuesday and Wednesday. As we stand now, in Philly we've picked up 2.39 inches of rain in July, which is 1.07 inches below normal so far.

We do need the rain, but since we aren't going to get it, might as well have gorgeous weather conditions, right? The weekly drought monitor came out on Thursday and parts of our area are still in the moderate drought stage

Looking far into the future, it's looking likely that another surge of heat will dominate the forecast in the early days of August.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: High of 85, low of 66, sunny and nice

Saturday: High of 88, low of 65, mostly sunny

Sunday: High of 90, low of 67, back to 90!

Monday: High of 89, low of 69, mostly sunny

Tuesday: High of 85, low of 72, a shower or two

Wednesday: High of 89, low of 73, p.m. storm chance

Thursday: High of 91, low of 73, clouds, hot again

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast