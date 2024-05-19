Highs near 75 Sunday with mix of sun and clouds in Philadelphia, multiple chances to hit 80 this week

Mix of sun and clouds Sunday in Philadelphia, high temps back into the 70s

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The second half of the weekend is shaping up to be a better day to get outside.

Sunday will see high temperatures in the mid-70s, near 75 in Philadelphia, with a mix of sunny and partly cloudy skies.

It'll be slightly cooler down across the Jersey Shore with highs near 65 degrees, some morning clouds and more afternoon sun.

Heading into the week, high temperatures will be back in the 70s and we even have multiple shots at temps in the high 80s.

Monday starts a little foggy across South Jersey, and Philadelphia could see some of that cloud cover early. But skies clear out to partly sunny the rest of the day with highs closer to 77 degrees.

Our first chance at the 80s comes Tuesday along with mostly sunny skies.

Our next weather maker moves in later this week. The NEXT Weather team is tracking afternoon thunderstorms on Thursday, though it appears they'll clear out by Friday and into the weekend.

Right now, the Memorial Day Weekend looks to be mainly dry, though with some clouds.

7-day forecast

Sunday: High of 75, partly sunny

Monday: High of 77, low of 55, partly sunny

Tuesday: High of 84, low of 55, mostly sunny

Wednesday: High of 87, low of 58, mostly sunny

Thursday: High of 88, low of 63, PM thunderstorms

Friday: High of 80, low of 64, partly sunny

Saturday: High of 78, low of 61, holiday weekend

