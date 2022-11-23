Philadelphia food banks struggling to meet rising demand

Many families turning to food pantries due to rising cost of food

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the rising cost of food, many families are struggling to put dinner on the table, and they're turning to food pantries for help. But a lack of donations is making it harder to keep up with the growing demand.

Rafael Aguilera Urroz is picking up free food to feed his family for Thanksgiving. He's one of 421 families that benefited from a distribution event Wednesday hosted by TCRC Community Healing Center.

"My situation is not really good," Urroz said. "I work in Uber, but right now, my car break down."

He says he used to buy all his groceries, but with high inflation, he's relying more on food pantries.

"Everything is expensive," he said. "Everything."

Jondhi Harrell, the executive director of the food pantry, says he's seeing an increase in demand.

"Demand is probably up at least 60%, 70% and donations are down probably around the same," Harrell said. "So when you have those two levels are dropping you know and the need is ever increasing, you see our problem."

Another challenge food banks and food pantries are facing is a lack of funding.

"We're seeing one of the largest needs we ever had in the history of our organization," George Matysik with the Share Food Program, "but we're working around the clock to make sure we're sourcing the food and funds we need."

Despite the tough economic times, Urroz says he's still grateful.

"I thank God that I'm American citizen," he said. "I thank God my son is here already, I am waiting for my daughter with my wife."

Urroz says he's planning to keep working to save enough money to bring his wife and daughter here from Nicaragua so that by next Thanksgiving, they can celebrate the holiday together.