Flyers get Brendan Lemieux in trade deadline deal with Kings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Flyers and Kings swapped 26-year-old forwards ahead of the NHL trade deadline on Friday.

The team picked up Brendan Lemieux and a fifth-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Kings, the Flyers announced.

Lemieux comes to the team in exchange for Zac MacEwen.

TRADE ALERT: We have acquired forward @blemieux22 and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Zack MacEwen.



— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 3, 2023

MacEwen had 18 points and 164 penalty minutes, and four game-winning goals, for the Flyers in two seasons.

He played a total of 121 games for the team after he was picked up off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 13, 2021.

Lemieux has three assists and 53 penalty minutes in 27 games with the Kings this season. He has 63 career points in 257 NHL games with the Rangers, Jets and Kings.