Philadelphia Flyers-Buffalo Sabres use blue tape during warmups to support victims of Maine mass shootings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Flyers honored victims of the Maine mass shootings before Wednesday night's game against the Buffalo Sabres at the Wells Fargo Center.

Players from the Flyers and Buffalo put blue tape on their sticks during warmups to support everyone affected by the fatal mass shootings that happened in Lewiston, Maine on Oct. 25.

The player-used sticks will then be auctioned through FlyersCharities.com and all of the proceeds will benefit the Lewiston Strong Fund, which was created by the Boston Bruins Foundation.

“It means a lot to be able to give back in a way to help these families who went through such a tragedy.”



During warmups tonight, Garnet Hathaway and the Flyers will be thinking of those in Maine. https://t.co/43xOkJnzkg — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 1, 2023

Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway was born in Florida and moved to Maine when he was six months old, so he followed the news of the mass shootings closely.

Hathaway told the Flyers' website he wanted to help and got the team involved with his efforts.

"Being from Maine, my family and I were devastated to hear about the tragedy that took place in Lewiston," Hathaway said in a release. "I'm extremely thankful for my teammates, the entire Flyers and Sabres organizations and my friends from around the NHL for supporting the Lewiston Strong Fund and Maine community."

The auction will also include a team-autographed Hathaway jersey and other signed items from players around the NHL with Maine ties.

Fans can learn more about the team's efforts in supporting the Maine community at FlyersCharities.com. The auction started at 6 p.m. and will go for 24 hours.

The gunman, Robert Card, was found dead after he killed 18 people and injured 13 others in the mass shootings.