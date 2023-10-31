Philadelphia Flyers fall to Carolina Hurricanes after Teravainen's late goal

Teuvo Teravainen scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:47 left to play and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Monday night.

Stefan Noesen and Michael Bunting also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won eight straight matchups. Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots.

Owen Tippett and Garnet Hathaway had goals for the Flyers, losers of four of their last five. Carter Hart had 31 saves.

The teams were evenly matched through the late stages of the third period. However, with play tilting into Carolina's offensive end, Teravainen whipped a pass from Jesperi Kotkaniemi past Hart's stick side and inside the left post.

The Hurricanes then iced the game by controlling the puck as the Flyers struggled to get Hart off the ice for the extra skater. Philadelphia didn't have a shot on goal over the final 5:27 of the game.

Noesen picked up his second goal of the season 3:11 into the game, converting on a Philadelphia defensive zone turnover with a wrist shot over Hart's stick side.

The Flyers answered twice in the later portions of the period to take the lead. Tippett hit a knuckler that just fluttered over Andersen's glove for his second of the year with 4:51 remaining. A little more than three minutes later, Hathaway picked up his first goal of the season with a backhander that tucked between Andersen's pads.

Bunting tied it 2-2 at 9:02 of the second with a one-timer off a faceoff on the power play.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Flyers: Host Buffalo on Wednesday night to begin a home-and-home against the Sabres.