Philadelphia Flower Show theme for 2023 announced

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Friday morning, officials announced next year's theme for the Philadelphia Flower Show outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The show is returning to the convention center after two years outdoors at FDR park.

The 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show theme will be "The Garden Electric."

They say the title is inspired by the spark of joy that comes from giving and receiving flowers.

The Philadelphia Flower Show will run from March 4 through 12.

