Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia Flower Show theme for 2023 announced

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Theme for 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show unveiled
Theme for 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show unveiled 00:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Friday morning, officials announced next year's theme for the Philadelphia Flower Show outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The show is returning to the convention center after two years outdoors at FDR park.

The 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show theme will be "The Garden Electric." 

They say the title is inspired by the spark of joy that comes from giving and receiving flowers. 

The Philadelphia Flower Show will run from March 4 through 12.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 1:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.