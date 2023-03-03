Philadelphia Flower Show opens at Pennsylvania Convention Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's a sign that spring is on the way in the Delaware Valley - The Philadelphia Flower Show is back! The show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center is expected to bring about 250,000 people to the city.

This year's show motto is "The Garden Electric." Seth Pearsoll, the creative director of the Pennsylvania Horticulture Society, explains what it means.

"The Garden Electric is about that intense, beautiful moment when you see flowers or gardens, something so special, that you become 'flower struck.' It literally jolts you. That's what this show is about, celebratory, bold, over-the-top, florals. It will be amazing," he said.

Pearsoll knows about the high expectations people have when visiting the Flower Show and he says organizers like that visitors expect big things. He says the layout of the show has been completely redone with new exhibitors and new flower experiences.

Pearsoll also points out the competitive aspect of the show with local professional and amateur gardeners.

Some of those gardeners will compete in competitive classes.

Pearsoll says he is particularly proud of the extensive immersive gardens. For your "immersive experience" watch the video in the stream above.

Matt Rader, president of the Pennsylvania Horticulture Society, says that the indoor show allows for more spectacular arrangements compared to the last few years when the show was held outdoors.

The show invites visitors from Saturday until March 12. Tickets and more information are available on their website.

SEPTA is making it easier for you to get to the Flower Show. There's going to be extra regional rail service for the show this weekend and next. And, you can pick up your Flower Show tickets at all SEPTA sales locations.