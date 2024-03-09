Crowds fill Pennsylvania Convention Center for last weekend of Philadelphia Flower Show

Thousands pack the Pennsylvania Convention Center for last weekend of Philadelphia Flower Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of people packed into the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the last weekend of the Philadelphia Flower Show.

The 10-day, family-friendly event includes dozens of displays centered around the theme "United by Flowers."

"I come here every single year with my boyfriend and we just have a lot of fun looking at all the flowers," Elisa Ly of Cheltenham said.

CBS News Philadelphia

There are also flower paintings, flower jewelry and flower crowns up for sale. But the most popular activity is the butterfly tent, where there are approximately 2,000 free-roaming butterflies.

The flower show runs through Sunday, March 10.