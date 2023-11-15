Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies in fire at home in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: November 15, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: November 15, 2023 (AM) 02:40

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was found dead inside the living room of a home in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section following a fire on Wednesday, police said. 

Police responded to the fire on the 6700 block of North 18th Street just after 6 p.m. for a report of people trapped. 

The man was found unresponsive in the living room and pronounced dead on the scene at 6:10 p.m., police said. 

The cause of the fire unknown at this time. 

First published on November 15, 2023 / 7:40 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.