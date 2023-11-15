Man dies in fire at home in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was found dead inside the living room of a home in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section following a fire on Wednesday, police said.

Police responded to the fire on the 6700 block of North 18th Street just after 6 p.m. for a report of people trapped.

The man was found unresponsive in the living room and pronounced dead on the scene at 6:10 p.m., police said.

The cause of the fire unknown at this time.