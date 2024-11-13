Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire at Philadelphia industrial building produces massive smoke column

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

More than 100 Philadelphia firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire in an industrial building in the city's Kensington section.

kensington-fire-philadelphia-ruth-street.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

The fire on the 3000 block of Ruth Street is sending a massive column of smoke into the sky that can be seen from the Betsy Ross Bridge and across the river in New Jersey.

NEXT Traffic Reporter Kim Hudson tells us there is a road closure on Kensington Avenue at Clearfield Street near this fire, so plan an alternate route if you are headed that way.

Fire trucks were surrounding the building, which is near the Frances Willard Elementary School. The School District of Philadelphia said students had not arrived at the school but staff were being relocated to nearby Conwell Middle School.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to fire officials for more information on what started the blaze and if anyone is injured. The Philadelphia Fire Department is still working to gather those details but a spokesperson said they arrived around 7:30 a.m. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.