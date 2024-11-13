Fire at Philadelphia industrial building produces massive smoke column

More than 100 Philadelphia firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire in an industrial building in the city's Kensington section.

CBS News Philadelphia

The fire on the 3000 block of Ruth Street is sending a massive column of smoke into the sky that can be seen from the Betsy Ross Bridge and across the river in New Jersey.

NEXT Traffic Reporter Kim Hudson tells us there is a road closure on Kensington Avenue at Clearfield Street near this fire, so plan an alternate route if you are headed that way.

Fire trucks were surrounding the building, which is near the Frances Willard Elementary School. The School District of Philadelphia said students had not arrived at the school but staff were being relocated to nearby Conwell Middle School.

BREAKINGYou can see the smoke from at least five miles away. Because of a warehouse fire on Kensington Ave. & Ruth St., Kensington Ave. is closed at E. Clearfield St. #traffic @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/2GsAfCmFAE — Kim Kelly Hudson (@kimhudsontv) November 13, 2024

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to fire officials for more information on what started the blaze and if anyone is injured. The Philadelphia Fire Department is still working to gather those details but a spokesperson said they arrived around 7:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.