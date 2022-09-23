Fire rips through home in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire ripped through a home in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section on Friday morning. Crews responded to the scene at the 1400 block of North 30th Street.
The flames broke out around 5 a.m. It was placed under control around 5:15 a.m., according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.
Everyone who was in the house when it caught fire made it out OK.
There's no word yet on the cause.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.