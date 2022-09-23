Fire rips through home in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire ripped through a home in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section on Friday morning. Crews responded to the scene at the 1400 block of North 30th Street.

The flames broke out around 5 a.m. It was placed under control around 5:15 a.m., according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Fire Under Control 09-23-2022 05:15:00 - 31st & Master St — PFD Alerts (@PFDalerts) September 23, 2022

Everyone who was in the house when it caught fire made it out OK.

There's no word yet on the cause.