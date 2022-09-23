Watch CBS News
Fire rips through home in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire ripped through a home in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section on Friday morning. Crews responded to the scene at the 1400 block of North 30th Street.

The flames broke out around 5 a.m. It was placed under control around 5:15 a.m., according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.  

Everyone who was in the house when it caught fire made it out OK. 

There's no word yet on the cause. 

First published on September 23, 2022 / 5:57 AM

