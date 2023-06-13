New class of Philadelphia firefighters graduates from the academy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia has welcomed a new group of firefighters.

Tuesday morning Fire Cadet Class 200 graduated from the fire academy.

The ceremony was held at Franklin Towne Charter Elementary School. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel and Upper Darby Fire Chief Brian Boyce all attended.

"We're very happy to have you all with us," Thiel said. "On behalf of the now more than 3,000 women and men of the Philadelphia Fire Department, we are honored to celebrate your friend or family member's accomplishment this morning."

"We literally have the honor of taking care of people on their worst days, that is our duty, that is our mission, that is our calling," Thiel added.

Mayor Jim Kenney thanked the cadets for their commitment to protecting the city and spoke about how the only life he knew growing up was as the son of the firefighter. His father James F. Kenney Sr., who was part of the department for more than two decades, passed away in 2018.

"People respected my dad, loved my dad because of what he did and how he worked, and I just want you to know that if you have children or you will have children, they will all feel the same way about you that I feel about my dad today, especially with Father's Day coming up," Kenney said at the close of his remarks. "God bless you and stay safe."

From this group, 71 firefighters will serve with the Philadelphia Fire Department and 3 will serve with the Upper Darby Fire Department.

The cadets also became certified as emergency medical technicians.