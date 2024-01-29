Watch CBS News
Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Philadelphia's Feltonville section: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Philadelphia's Feltonville section on Monday night, police said. 

The incident happened at the intersection of 5th Street and Wyoming Avenue just after 8:15 p.m., according to police. 

Authorities said the driver of the car stayed on the scene. 

The woman's identity isn't known at this time. 

First published on January 29, 2024 / 10:16 PM EST

