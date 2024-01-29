Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Philadelphia's Feltonville section: police

Digital Brief: Jan. 29, 2024 (AM)



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Philadelphia's Feltonville section on Monday night, police said.

The incident happened at the intersection of 5th Street and Wyoming Avenue just after 8:15 p.m., according to police.

Authorities said the driver of the car stayed on the scene.

The woman's identity isn't known at this time.