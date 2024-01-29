Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Philadelphia's Feltonville section: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Philadelphia's Feltonville section on Monday night, police said.
The incident happened at the intersection of 5th Street and Wyoming Avenue just after 8:15 p.m., according to police.
Authorities said the driver of the car stayed on the scene.
The woman's identity isn't known at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.