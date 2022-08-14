Man crashes into parked vehicle, dies in Philadelphia's Logan section, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man dies in a car crash in Philadelphia's Logan section Sunday morning, police say. The incident happened on the 5100 block of North Broad Street around 8:15 a.m.
Police say the driver was going northbound on Broad Street when he hit a parked Ford Taurus and then struck the railing. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead at around 8:20 a.m.
No further information was released at this point.
