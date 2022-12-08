Families of fallen officers gather for holiday breakfast

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Families of fallen police officers gathered Thursday morning for the Survivors Holiday Breakfast at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5.

These families tell CBS3 they never wanted to be part of a network of loved ones where they shared the same type of grief, but they say they're at least thankful to be able to lean on each other.

"It's nice to see other families that have been through something that you've been through," Kim Pawlowski, wife of a fallen officer, said.

For Pawlowski and Terri O'Connor, the holidays are a devastating reminder of the loss of their husbands.

"They really understand your pain and know how we're feeling this time of year," O'Connor said.

Her husband, Corporal James O'Connor, passed in March 2020 during a shooting while serving a warrant.

Pawlowski experienced the same tragedy 13 years ago when her husband, Officer John Pawlowski, was shot while she was pregnant with their oldest son.

"For me, like my son never got to meet his dad so that always pulls at my heart a little bit," Pawloski said.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Daniel Outlaw says Thursday's breakfast was more than just a meal.

"We, in the royal sense, tend to forget when the holidays come and go, they still remain. They're reminded by anniversaries, special events and this is really a huge opportunity I think for everyone to come together," Commissioner Outlaw said.

It was a bittersweet breakfast honoring the missing family members of those who will never forget.

"It's hard to look around and see the happiness and know there's something really big missing in all of our lives," O'Connor said.

And even though this breakfast is during the holiday season, families say they connect with each other regularly throughout the year.