Suspect in custody in connection with fatal "execution style" shooting in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park

Family of woman killed in Fairmount Park shooting are heartbroken: "I just pray for the families"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect wanted in connection with fatally shooting two people in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park "execution style" was taken into custody on Monday night, police said.

Last week, 49-year-old Thurston Cooper and 38-year-old Krystina Chambers were found dead with gunshot wounds to the head in Fairmount Park.

The identity of the person in custody isn't known at this time. Police said no charges have been filed as of Monday night.

Last Thursday, Feb. 29, a 911 call came in just before 11 p.m. after someone found a body on the 3800 block of Mount Pleasant Drive in East Fairmount Park, police said. The area is near the historic Mount Pleasant Mansion, which was built in the 1960s and once owned by Benedict Arnold.

Medics and police who arrived at the scene found the body of Chambers next to the body of Cooper in a gully along the road. Three spent shell casings were found nearby, police said.

The two homicides left people in Philly feeling uneasy.

"It breaks my heart, honestly, to know there are cruel people out here," Mariah McClam said last week.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or dial 911.