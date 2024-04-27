Man hospitalized after being shot inside a deli in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood, police says

Man recovers after being shot inside a deli in East Germantown, Philadelphia

Man recovers after being shot inside a deli in East Germantown, Philadelphia

Man recovers after being shot inside a deli in East Germantown, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is recovering in the hospital with critical injuries after being shot inside a deli in East Germantown Friday night.

Police were called out to the deli on the 2000 block of Church Lane just before 10 p.m. and said they found a 39-year-old man lying on the floor after being shot in the stomach.

Investigators said the shooter went into the store and waited for the man to exit the restroom.

The man was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center by police for treatment.

There are no arrests at this time but police said they have a good description of the suspect whom they described as a male of unknown age with a thin build last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black mask, and black pants.

Officials said the Shooting Investigation Group is leading the investigation and urges anyone with information to call police.