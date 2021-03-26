Philadelphia Eagles Trade No. 6 Overall Pick To Miami Dolphins For No. 12 Overall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are getting a head start on their draft plan. The Eagles on Friday traded the sixth overall pick and 156th overall pick to the Miami Dolphins for the 12th overall pick and 123rd overall pick in this year's draft and a 2022 first-round pick.

The trade came moments after the Dolphins traded down from No. 3 to No. 12 in a blockbuster with the San Francisco 49ers.

Trade: #Eagles have traded picks No. 6 and No. 156 overall to the Dolphins in exchange for No. 12 overall, No. 123 overall, and a 2022 first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/Nzy949CsX4 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 26, 2021

According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles tried to trade up to the No. 3 pick but would only do it for BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.

Earlier this week, the Birds signed 13-year veteran Joe Flacco just one week after General Manager Howie Roseman didn't rule out the possibility that the Eagles could draft a QB in the first round.

Responding to a question that Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie told him not to draft a QB with the sixth pick, Roseman said Thursday, "We have not been told to do anything other than to try to strengthen the football team and make sure that we're doing the right things now and going forward."

When Roseman said that, Hurts was the only QB on the roster. Now, Flacco is in the QB room.

"We want to have a really strong quarterback room," Roseman said Thursday. "We feel like we have incredible coaches on the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side of the ball who can maximize quarterback play. We're going to look at the free-agent market, the trade market, and we're certainly going to look at the draft to try to strengthen that position."

For now, they've added one in free agency. The draft is at the end of April. Stay tuned.