Philadelphia Eagles trade DL Kentavius Street to Atlanta Falcons

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles traded defensive lineman Kentavius Street to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, the team announced.

The Birds dealt Street and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Falcons for a 2024 sixth-round pick. The Falcons recently lost defensive tackle Grady Jarrett for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury.

Street signed with the Eagles before the 2023 season. The veteran defensive lineman played with the New Orleans Saints in 2022 after spending the first three years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers.

We've traded DL Kentavius Street and a 2025 7th-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2024 sixth-round pick. pic.twitter.com/NQnRuibMO4 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 30, 2023

Street played in every game this season for the 7-1 Eagles and recorded eight tackles. He played 17.23% of the team's total defensive snaps and 5.97% on special teams.

In Philadelphia's 38-31 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Street played 30.6% of the team's defensive snaps -- his second-highest total of the season as rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter dealt with a back injury. Carter played a season-low 23.6% of the defensive snaps in Week 8.

When is the NFL trade deadline?

The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is most likely busy working the phones ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Last week, the Eagles added two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard in an exchange for two day three picks with the Tennessee Titans.

With the Street trade, Roseman essentially got the 2024 sixth-round he sent out in the deal with the Titans back.

Byard had seven total tackles on Sunday in his Eagles debut.