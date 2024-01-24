Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, GM Howie Roseman to hold press conference Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman will hold their end-of-season press conference Wednesday afternoon. It's another indication that Sirianni will return for a fourth season as head coach.

The Eagles are searching for both a defensive and offensive coordinator for the second straight offseason.

CBS Sports reported earlier this week that the Eagles have fired both OC Brian Johnson and DC Sean Desai.

CBS Philadelphia plans to stream the Eagles' press conference, which is scheduled for around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Eagles fans are frustrated with how the season ended, and that's been clear by the callers who have been weighing on the 94 WIP Morning Show with Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie.

What's less clear is who's to blame for the Eagles' epic collapse to end the season.

Roseman and Sirianni are expected to discuss the direction of the franchise during a press conference on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, CBS News Philadelphia spoke with DeCamara and Ritchie.

DeCamara is calling this Eagles season the worst collapse by a Philadelphia sports team since the 1964 Phillies, and it's tough to argue with him.

The Eagles went from having the best record in the NFL at 10-1 to losing six of their final seven games and bowing out in the first round of the playoffs.

So changes must be made and management has started by firing the team's top two coordinators.

But the big question remains, will Sirianni be back?

Since Sirianni is part of the Eagles' end-of-season press conference on Wednesday, it would seem to indicate that the head coach will be back next season.

If that's the case, Ritchie - a former Eagles fullback - and DeCamara don't like the decision.

"It's the coach's job to get the quarterback to play better," DeCamara said, "and maybe this coach can't get this quarterback to play better."

"I believe that this coach and his staff failed at developing the quarterback and that's the root of this whole problem," Ritchie said. "So why roll it back? If you roll it back, you're delaying the inevitable, which is halfway through next season. You're going to say, 'Hey, this coach can't develop this quarterback. I guess, we got to start over.' Let's start over now while we have a little more time and we can go the direction we choose."

DeCamara and Ritchie take calls from listeners every day, and they said it feels like the fan base is divided over whether Sirianni should be back.

It feels like half the fans feel Sirianni deserves the most blame for the team's dysfunction, while the other half think there's plenty of blame to go around to the players, coordinators and the front office.

The Eagles' end-of-season press conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.