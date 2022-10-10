Philadelphia sports fans celebrating after victorious weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly fans are waking up winners this morning. The Eagles, the Phillies, even the Union had a huge weekend.

Fans are basking in the weekend wins. Philly defeated both, the Saint Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Cardinals.

It's even better talking to sports fans when we are winning. From Phillies fans to Eagles fans, the excitement was contagious throughout the city.

The Eagles are now 5 and 0 for the first time since 2004.

Sunday's game came down to the final seconds and with a chance to tie, the Arizona Cardinal's kicker missed the 43-yard field goal, Eagles won to remain the only unbeaten team in the NFL.

Of course, the excitement doesn't stop there for Philadelphia sports fans.

On Saturday night, Phillies fans were celebrating their Wild Card Series win over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Phils now advance to the divisional round of the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

It's a great time to be a Philadelphia fan with both teams giving us plenty to feel great about and it's all happening at the same time!

The Phillies kick off their next playoff series in Atlanta against the Braves Tuesday afternoon. They come back home to host two games back here in Philly on Friday and Saturday.

Meantime, the Eagles host their nemesis, the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night in prime time.

And soccer fans, we didn't forget about the Philadelphia Union.

They won Sunday to finish the regular season with the best record in the east.

Their playoffs begin on Oct. 20.