Eagles' Josh Sills returning to active roster after acquittal in Ohio rape and kidnapping case

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills was cleared on rape and kidnapping charges in a Guernsey County, Ohio courtroom Friday.

Sills had been accused of assaulting a woman and holding her against her will in 2019.

Sills, an Oklahoma State graduate, was signed in 2022 as an undrafted free agent.

According to the Eagles' website, Sills appeared in one game, a 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals, in the 2022 season. The criminal charges came just days before the Eagles were set to compete in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a statement, the Eagles said Sills will now return to the active roster with the case resolved.

"We are aware that the legal matter involving Josh Sills has been adjudicated and he was found not guilty," the team said.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also released a statement:

"I still believe the victim," Yost said. "But in America, criminal convictions require proof beyond a reasonable doubt. The jury did not see it, and I thank them for doing their duty under the law."