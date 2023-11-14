Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce named 2023 John Wanamaker Athletic Award recipients

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts and Jason Kelce are co-winners of the 2023 John Wanamaker Athletic Award. The award was announced by PHL Sports, a division of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau in partnership with the City of Philadelphia.

Since 1961, the award has been presented to the athlete, team or organization that has done the most to reflect credit upon Philadelphia and the team or sport in which they excel.

The John Wanamaker Athletic Award is presented each year by PHL Sports, the City of Philadelphia, CBS News Philadelphia and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Hurts led the Eagles to a 14-3 regular season and an NFC East title in the 2022-2023 season. He was later named to his first career Pro Bowl and was runner up for NFL's Most Valuable Player Award.

"It's an honor to be the 2023 John Wanamaker Athletic Award recipient and to be recognized by PHL Sports at this level," Hurts said in a press release. "It means even more to receive this honor alongside my teammate and friend, Jason Kelce. He has played an integral role in my journey with the Philadelphia Eagles and is a key component to our team. I respect the DNA of Philadelphia and I'm proud to represent the city wherever I go. The support that I have from the city and fans around the world propels me to excel in everything that I do. It's really a Philly thing."

Kelce was named a first team All-Pro for the fifth time in his career last season. He was also named to his sixth career Pro Bowl and was a vital piece of the Eagles' number one-ranked running offense.

"It is an honor to be recognized by PHL Sports as a co-recipient of the prestigious John Wanamaker Athletic Award," Kelce said in a press release. "What makes this even more rewarding for me personally is that I get to share it with Jalen, a great teammate, friend, and competitor who loves this city as much as I do. To be mentioned in the same breath with some of the past Wanamaker Award recipients is humbling. I want to thank PHL Sports once again for this recognition and would like to extend my congratulations to all the honorees this year."

The winners will all be recognized at an awards luncheon next year.

Hurts, Kelce and the 8-1 Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 in a Super Bowl rematch on Monday Night Football.