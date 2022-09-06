Philadelphia Eagles help unload donated equipment to Delaware County youth football players
SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- Some little league players in the area will be hitting the field with new equipment. Eagles players helped to unload donated sports equipment in Sharon Hill on Tuesday.
Eyewitness News was at the Leveling the Playing Field warehouse.
Lineman Jordan Mailata helped the organization sort all the items.
The sports equipment will go to children who can't afford to buy their own.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.