Philadelphia Eagles help unload donated equipment to Delaware County youth football players

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- Some little league players in the area will be hitting the field with new equipment. Eagles players helped to unload donated sports equipment in Sharon Hill on Tuesday.

Lineman Jordan Mailata helped the organization sort all the items.

The sports equipment will go to children who can't afford to buy their own.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 7:05 PM

