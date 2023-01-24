Local casinos expect record number of bets for NFC championship

Local casinos are expecting a record number of bets flowing into their sportsbooks this weekend as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Live! Casino Philadelphia's sports book manager Bryan Newman said the Eagles are 2.5 point favorites to win the game.

He said the casino's expecting a record number of bets to flow in this weekend.

"This past week, just to give you an idea, was our second-highest bet count week since opening, since the beginning of 2021, which was impressive," Newman said.

Local casinos are preparing for a record number of sports bets this weekend as the Eagles take on the 49ers in the NFC Championship. Today @CBSPhiladelphia, we're taking a look at the Eagles' odds to win, and which team betters are rooting to win. pic.twitter.com/PbcoVu1L2X — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) January 24, 2023

But an Eagles win could also be a loss for the casino as many people also placed bets for the Eagles to win the Super Bowl, which means the casino stands to lose a lot of money in payouts if the Eagles go all the way.

"Obviously, as a business on our end, we're rooting for the AFC conference, but obviously in our hearts, we're rooting for the Eagles," Newman said. "So should be a fun time either way."

In Atlantic City, Joseph Marshall plans to bet on the Eagles this weekend.

"Eagles all the way," Marshall said. "I feel lucky. I feel real lucky."

John Adkins is only planning on betting his hometown Cincinatti Bengals.

"If you put in $10 and you look at the odds and everything, and you get back a couple hundred bucks, it's a good feeling," Adkins said.

No matter which team people bet on, Newman said it's important for people to bet responsibly and within their means.