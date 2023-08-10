4-year-old girl, man shot standing in doorway of Kensington home

4-year-old girl and man shot in Kensington, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a shooter who shot a 4-year-old girl and man as they stood in the doorway of their home Wednesday night.

The shooting happened after 9:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of East Clementine Street.

Police say at least 15 shots were fired and one bullet hit the girl in her stomach. The man was hit in the stomach and leg.

Police are now looking for a dark-colored car last seen on the 3100 block of Amber Street.

"We don't know who the intended target was," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "Of course we know the 4-year-old female was not an intended target. Nobody would shoot a 4-year-old female."

Officers don't yet know the motive for this shooting or if the man was the intended target or not.

The girl went into surgery at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

CBS News Philadelphia.